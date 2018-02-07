Husband charged with assault following domestic dispute

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – A Franklin County man has been arrested and charged with assaulting his wife following a domestic dispute.

Deputies were called to a residence on Destiny Drive in Villa Ridge Tuesday morning around 5:15 a.m. for a domestic disturbance in progress. Upon arrival deputies contacted the victim who said her husband, 22-year-old Aaron C. Barton had assaulted her twice following an argument.

The victim related to deputies she was holding her infant son in her arms when she attempted to leave the residence when Barton caught her and dragged her by her hair back into their home.

She called for help after finding her mobile phone, which Barton had hidden.

Barton has been charged with domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He’s currently being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.