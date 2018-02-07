Crystal City girl making strides in her recovery after going into cardiac arrest at basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL CITY, MO - A family friend said an 11-year-old Crystal City girl is making strides in her recovery after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing while playing basketball over the weekend. The family said her father, who is the school's athletic director, immediately jumped in to provide medical help.

Makenna Jones remains at St. Louis Children's hospital, but family friend Sarah Wolk said she is breathing on her own.

Earlier this week students held a vigil for the elementary school student. Wolk said nearly 2,000 people came out to show their support.

Wolk said she will be pulled off a ventilator soon and will hopefully be able to sit up and talk. The family said Mckenna had the flu last month and they wonder if that would had been a contributing factor in the medical incident.

On Wednesday, Wolk said Mckenna underwent a cardiac MRI and said her heart isn't as strong and healthy as it should be but her brain activity was positive.

