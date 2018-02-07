Cardinals head to Jupiter for spring training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It is a sure sign that spring training for the Cardinals isn`t far off! Crews at Busch Stadium are packing up all of the Cardinals equipment today and loading it onto a moving truck bound for Jupiter, Florida. Pitchers and catchers report next Tuesday.

Then the next day, a week from today, the pitchers and catchers will hold their first on-field workout.

Position players report on the 18th and the first full-squad workout is on February 19th. Not long after that, the Cardinals will play their first spring game on February 23rd.

A little more than a month later, the Cardinals will open the regular season against the Mets on March 29th on the road in New York.

The Cardinals are starting the season this year earlier than ever before. The Redbirds will play three games at Citi Field then another three games against the Brewers in Milwaukee before returning to Busch Stadium for the home opener.

That will be on Thursday, April 5th against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. The Cardinals have missed the playoffs the last two years.

Let`s hope it is not a three-peat!