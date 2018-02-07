Calls for mayor’s resignation after alleged assault on sheriff’s deputy and arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, MO - There are calls for Hillsboro Mayor Dennis Bradley’s resignation.

This comes after Bradley is accused of assaulting an on-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Monday afternoon outside of a Phillips 66 gas station on Little Brennan Road in High Ridge.

The office said that the 65-year-old mayor confronted the deputy yelling expletives and challenging him to a physical confrontation.

“He kept following the deputy and the deputy was obviously trying to avoid the conflict,” said Lieutenant Gary Higginbotham.

Fox 2 met with Bradley at his home. The mayor declined to be interviewed on camera but showed us handcuff marks on his right-hand wrist.

The sheriff's office believes Bradley has been holding a grudge against the deputy.

“Apparently this is an ongoing issue where he was upset about a family member getting a DWI or something of that effect back in 2014,” Higginbotham said.

Both sides agreed there were words but the sheriff's office said that it was the poking in the deputy's chest that accelerated the matter.

’'He didn`t believe or take his warning and poked him two more times in the chest at which time the deputy advised him he was under arrest,” said Higginbotham, “the suspect grabbed his fingers and wrist, fingers and hand and twisted the deputy`s hands so he disengaged and utilized pepper spray about a one second burst.”

Bradley said the deputy provoked him with a hand gesture that involves holding up three fingers. Bradley said that he asked the deputy if he knew who he was and the mayor claims the deputy acknowledged his job title.

Bradley told us he is angry at that particular deputy because “You never forgive anybody that has damaged your family.”

The case is now in the hands of the prosecuting attorney, pending charges.

Bradley confirmed to Fox 2 that on Monday night, the Board of Aldermen asked for his resignation.

Fox 2 attempted to reach some members by phone but no one would comment. The next board meeting isn't scheduled until the first Monday in March.