Ballpark Village announces job fair next week

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is hosting a job fair next week to fill new openings at Ballpark Village ahead of its fifth baseball season.

The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the SLATE offices. SLATE is located on the third floor at 1520 Market Street. It’s open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Wednesdays the office opens at 9 a.m.

To register for the job fair, prospective applicants must visit SLATE prior to the event. They will need to bring one of the of following:

driver’s license or state-issued ID

a birth certificate, a baptismal certificate, or a hospital record of live birth

US passport

Once registered, participants will be assessed in terms of employment readiness and referred to the job fair. Anyone found not to be job-ready will be invited to attend SLATE’s career prep workshops and training programs to be ready for the next round of hiring.

To learn more about the open positions available at the job fair, visit STLBallparkVillage.com/careers. You can get more additional information about upcoming hiring events by calling the Ballpark Village main line at 314-345-9481 or by visiting STLworks.com.