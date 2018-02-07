4-year-old gets the gift of hearing from the Miracle-Ear Foundation

PERRYVILLE, MO – 'Can you hear that?' asks Elizabeth Huels, Miracle-Ear Specialist.
'Yeah,' says Ryder LeGrand.
'Listen to this one,' says Huels.
Getting the gift of sound from the Miracle-Ear Foundation and four-year-old Ryder's LeGrand`s reaction is priceless.
'So today was a very exciting day,' says Huels. 'We got to fit Ryder with a new set of hearing aids that he needed.'
Since birth, Ryder has struggled to fully hear the world around him. He had a set of hearing aids, but the four-year-old had outgrown them.
A stop at the Miracle-Ear location in Perryville, Missouri changed everything when the family found out about the Miracle-Ear Foundation.
The organization has gifted 9,100 hearing aids to 16,000 people since 1990.
'Take a picture of me,' says the active four-year-old.
'Take a picture of you?' asks Patrick Clark.
'Yeah,' laughs LeGrand.
'So just like if you had a speaker in your ear it just wasn`t the right sound for him and he wouldn`t wear them,' says LeGrand. 'It wasn`t comfortable for him and of course, that`s the main thing. Comfortability and that`s what we`re striving for and it looks like we`re going to do great with him.'
Ryder is the recipient of two state of the art hearing aids which can cost around $12,000. But he`ll also get lifetime care.
Wednesday morning, he tried them on for the first time.
And the best part about his new hearing aids?
'My hearing,' says a smiling LeGrand.
And that sounds pretty good.