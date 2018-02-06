With Valentine's Day coming up next week, love is on everyone's mind. However, love is more than just chocolates, teddy bears, and heart-shaped cards. Love is an important piece in a child's development. Steve Zwolak (aka “Mr. Z”), the executive director of University City Children's Center and CEO of the LUME Institute, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss why love is important, especially for children in the early childhood years.
Why love is important in a child’s early development
