St. Louis County teacher accused of having sex with a minor

BALLWIN, Mo. – A teacher at Parkway South Middle School was charged Tuesday for an alleged sexual assault against an underage student.

The teacher, identified as Ronnie Smith, has been with the district since 2005. He also worked as an assistant coach with the girls’ high school basketball and boys’ football teams.

Smith, 42, was charged with second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy, and sexual contact with a student.

Prosecutors allege Smith had sexual contact with the student at Parkway South Middle School between August 1, 2015 and June 1, 2016; that he put his genitals in the victim’s mouth between August 1, 2015 and December 25, 2015; and that he had sexual intercourse with the victim between May 1, 2017 and November 1, 2017.

At present, the student in question is a high school student.

School administrators and police are asking parents to talk with their kids to see if there are any additional victims.

Parents of students at Parkway South Middle and High schools received the following letter Tuesday: