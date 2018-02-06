SpaceX deploys ‘Starman’ in Tesla Roadster during rocket launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – The test launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was successful on Tuesday, its heaviest and most powerful rocket to date. The cargo on that launch? It was a cherry red Tesla Roadster with a dummy wearing a SpaceX astronaut uniform in the driver’s seat. SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk’s ‘Starman’ is listening to David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” on the car’s radio.
On Instagram, Musk wrote, that the roadster is on “a billion year elliptic Mars orbit.”
A Twitter account has been set up for Starman. You can follow him at @SpaceX_Starman.
A Red Car for the Red Planet Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring. Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel. The payload will be an original Tesla Roadster, playing Space Oddity, on a billion year elliptic Mars orbit.