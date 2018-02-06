One dead in house fire on Lafayette Avenue in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One person was found dead after a fire ripped through a south St. Louis home Tuesday morning. It happened around 10 a.m. on the second floor of a two-story building in the 4300 block of Lafayette Avenue, west of Tower Grove.

Officials originally reported the home was vacant.

According to St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby, there were bars on the doors so firefighters had to make a forced entry to the home. They found the victim's body outside of a bedroom, at the top of the staircase.

Mosby says the building did not have utilities.

The Fire Investigation Unit and the Regional Bomb and Arson Squad are on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.