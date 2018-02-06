Major Case Squad activated after body found in Cahokia dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a woman found a body inside a dumpster at a Cahokia apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

The apartment complex is on Jerome Lane, just east of Route 3. Authorities got the tip about the body around 10 a.m. after Teresa Bryant went to take her trash out.

Bryant said she noticed a nice quilt in the dumpster, one she would have liked to try to reuse. As Bryant reached for the quilt, she said she discovered a black man's body with the head wrapped in plastic.

"Whatever scumbag did that to that family, I want to find out," Bryant said. "If it would have been Sunday, they pick my trash up on Monday, he would have never been found."

Police found another body in Cahokia Tuesday afternoon, but do not believe it is connected to the case at the apartment complex.