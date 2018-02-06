John Legend to headline Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis black-tie gala dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis is gearing up for its dinner with the stars. It's an event near and dear to our hearts at Fox 2 as we are one of the sponsors.

The dinner is their biggest fundraiser of the year, raising millions to support children with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Fox 2's Dan Gray was at the Peabody Opera House Tuesday night to reveal who the entertainer for the night will be.

Several officials and kids from Variety the Children`s Charity of St. Louis gathered for the major announcement. The charity holds a black-tie gala dinner every year that is followed by a fantastic performance of an iconic entertainer. In past years, the headliners have included Sammie Davis Junior, Santana, Diana Ross, Harry Connick Junior, Lionel Richie, and last year James Taylor.

David Stewart, an executive board member for Variety and founder and Chairman of the Board of World Wide Technology announced that John Legend, Grammy award winner, Academy Award winner and Golden Globe winner would be the headliner for this year’s dinner gala to be held on April 28th at the Peabody Opera House.

And congratulations go out to Variety`s Woman and Man of the year. The Woman of the Year is Cheri Fromm who has served on the boards of the Sheldon Concert Hall, the Repertory Theater, the Zoo Friends, Missouri History Museum and the St. Louis Art Museum and the Man of the Year is L.B. Eckelkamp, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Bank of Washington. He is active in the St. Francis Borgia parish, the Archdiocese of St. Louis, Mercy Hospital, Four Rivers YMCA, Missouri Botanical Garden and the Boy Scouts of America.