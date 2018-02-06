Hollywood battle over frozen embryos, has St. Louis connection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis attorney is leading the battle over the custody of Sophia Vergara and Nick Loeb's frozen embryos. Jaleshia McQueen filed a new lawsuit on behalf of Loeb last week in Louisiana asking for full custody the two embryos that are still in California. Loeb, an actor, and entrepreneur spoke with Fox 2 about how he has now established residency in Louisiana. Louisiana is one of the only states in the country that sees embryos as natural persons and not property. Most courts view frozen embryos as property when the parents split up and can't agree on what to do with them. Fox 2 profiled McQueen's public battle with her ex-husband for their frozen embryos. McQueen wanted to give them a chance at being born while her ex-husband did not want to have any more children with her. The courts' sides with her ex and the Missouri Supreme court refused to hear the case.

This new case on behalf of Loeb contends embryos are being treated as slaves which is a violation of the 13th amendment. Vergara's attorney didn't return our phone calls however he's said publicly in the past that she has no desire to have children with her ex.