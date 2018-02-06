× Gymnastics coach accused of child molestation

WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Washington man for inappropriately touching a gymnast at a local business.

The suspect, David Schneider, was employed at Kids in Motion, a local gymnastics center. According to a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, investigators identified multiple victims.

Schneider was charged with three counts of child molestation. He remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.