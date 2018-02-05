× Woman waiting to pick up child from school suffers medical episode, crashes

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A woman died Monday afternoon after suffering a medical episode as she was waiting in a line of cars to pick up a student at Rockwood Valley Middle School.

The Metro West Fire Protection District said no students witnessed the crash because they were all still inside the school building at the time.

Fire Chief Michael Digman said a school resource officer witnessed the accident and jumped into action. The woman’s vehicle went off the road and into a ravine after her undisclosed medical incident. The man went into the ravine to help her.

“He was able to run down to the vehicle make access to the patient and assessed injuries and try to provide some first aid,” said Chief Digman.

The 63-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital where she later passed away.

Rockwood Middle School Principal, Dr. Karen Hedrick sent a statement about the incident to parents:

Dear Rockwood Valley School Community, This afternoon, Monarch Fire Department responded to an accident involving a car that ran down an embankment into a wooded area near our school. We’ve received some phone calls and want to reassure our school community that our students or staff were not directly involved in this unfortunate situation. Please know that we appreciate the quick action of our emergency officials with Monarch and St. Louis County Police. We will certainly keep all those involved in the accident in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely,

Dr. Karen Hedrick

Principal