Willie Nelson & Family coming to Peabody Opera House

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Country music legend, Willie Nelson, is bringing “Willie Nelson & Family” to the Peabody Opera House. The concert will take place on Wednesday, April 18th at 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis is one of the newest dates added to his current tour.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, February 9th at 10 a.m.

To learn more visit ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.