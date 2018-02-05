Two local companies benefitting from Chris Long’s charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - Former Rams player Chris Long is now the GOAT - as in, the "greatest of all-time" - at least in the eyes of the Little Bit Foundation and College Bound St. Louis.

"I feel very proud that Chris Long's Pledge 10 for Tomorrow chose the Little Bit Foundation because they see the impact we're having in our city and they see what we're doing and the difference we're making," says Rosemary Hanley, executive director of the Little Bit Foundation.

The Little Bit Foundation, located in 31 St. Louis schools, works with 9,000 students every week to provide everything from health care to clothing, helping the underserved in St. Louis get a better education.

In October, they were the recipients of a $100,000 grant from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

"Our shoes, we purchase from Fila," says Hanley. "It's all about the child's dignity, so they get the finest that we can afford."

At the beginning of the 2017-2018 season, Long announced he would donate his entire salary to educational causes in the three cities where he has played professional football: Philadelphia, Boston, and St. Louis.

"To see what (Long) did this year is very inspiring," says Scott Baier, executive director College Bound St. Louis, which also received a $100,000 grant. "Further still is that he used it as a public forum to talk very honestly (and) openly education equity and what's happening in the world. As someone leading an organization, I appreciate that and I know the students we represent also see that."

Staffers at both College Bound St. Louis and the Little Bit Foundation say a second Super Bowl victory couldn't happen to a more deserving guy than Chris Long.