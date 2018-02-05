School districts exercising caution with threat of freezing drizzle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - The threat of winter weather has put the big freeze on some schools as the Rockwood School District canceled afterschool and evening activities.

"Precautionary and on a Monday evening, we don't have a whole lot going on in the district," Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost said. "I'm paying attention to other superintendents in the area. Most school districts are making the same decision."

The Missouri Department of Transportation began receiving equipment ready before noon to pretreat highways, just minutes before the transportation agency and the National Weather Service held a joint news conference to warn a dramatic change in the forecast.

The chance of freezing drizzle during rush hour had officials warning folks to head home early for work if they could.

"Once we're in the middle of rush hour, if traffic stops for any reason, we have a trouble getting around," said Bob Becker, MoDOT maintenance engineer.

MoDOT will have so many crews working the highways overnight that the morning rush hour should not be a problem.