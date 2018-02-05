School community rallies behind sixth-grader who suffered heart attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. - Prayers and well wishes are being said on behalf of a 12-year-old Crystal City girl. The sixth-grader from Crystal City Elementary School is in critical condition at St. Louis Children's Hospital after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing while playing basketball this past weekend.

A vigil was held at Crystal City High School Monday night. The school community is rallying to show support for Makenna Jones and her family.

"We just want them to know they're supported," said Crystal City High School Principal Matt Holdinghausen.

Hospital officials say Makenna is making small improvements. A social media post shared by her parents indicated their daughter had the flu in January. They thought it was possible the flu was a contributing factor to her collapse. The post went on to say there was still no definitive explanation for what happened.

What is clear is that the Crystal City community is ready to offer support in any way possible. Some families dropped of meal cards and well wishes Monday. Many students signed cards letting Makenna's family know how much they care. Hospital officials said Makenna's parents are extremely appreciative of all the support.

Holdinghausen said he's been friends with Makenna's father for 16 years. He said Makenna has an older sister who is a senior and plays basketball and their father is the athletic director. He promised the school community would offer whatever help it can.

"Our family will take care of their family," he said.