Thousands of costumed pets and animal lovers braved frigid temperatures as they gatheried in Soulard for the Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade. FOX 2’s Katie Kormann lead off the parade and was also on hand as dozens of Dachshunds competed in the ever popular and longest running (pun intended) Wiener Dog Race.
PICTURES: 2018 Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade part1
-
PICTURES: 2018 Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade part2
-
Beggin’ Pet Parade draws crowds of pups and their people
-
Many Mardi Gras events taking place in Soulard February 3rd and 4th
-
Mardi Gras gets a frigid start with the Snowman Softball tournament
-
New law goes into effect on pet ownership in divorces
-
-
Local non-profit providing dog houses, straw to pets without shelter
-
Veterans Day events take place in Downtown St. Louis
-
Video shows thief stealing dog that ‘brings joy to the neighborhood’ from front yard
-
Mauled by her own dogs: Sheriff releases grisly new details to end speculation
-
Pit bull recovering after being left tied up with protruding uterus in frigid park
-
-
Video shows coyote attacking little dog in suburban Illinois backyard
-
Normandy puts limits on pet owners
-
Alert UPS driver saves Iowa family – including baby and pet dog – from house fire