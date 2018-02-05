Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri joined us with this week's Monday Mascot, Flash. She also shared some information regarding their special Valentine's Day promotion.

Flash is a gray tabby cat who is about one and a half years old. He is an independent kitty, but he gets along with other cats and dogs. If you want to learn more about Flash visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org