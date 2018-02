ST. LOUIS, MO — Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour will be coming to Scottrade Center December 13, 2018.

Following his half-time show at Super Bowl SBLII, Justin Timberlake announces his “The Man of the Woods” tour is coming to Scottrade Center on Thursday, December 13th!

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 26th at 10am at www.LiveNation.com.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets before you can buy them! Stay tuned to FOX 2 News in the Morning for a chance to win tickets.