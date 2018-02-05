× Alton shooting suspect arrested in Texas

ALTON, Ill. – A Godfrey man wanted in connection with a recent shooting in Alton was arrested early Monday morning in Texas.

According to Officer Emily Hejna, a spokeswoman for the Alton Police Department, the shooting took place January 22 in the 2600 block of Yager Avenue. The victim, a 33-year-old woman, had been shot in the face during a domestic dispute.

The following day, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Darnell Johnson with one count of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Bail was set at $1 million at that time.

US Marshals apprehended Johnson, 44, in Houston.