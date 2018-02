Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH RIDGE, MO - A Jefferson County V-F-W post said "no" to the Super Bowl Sunday evening. Instead, it held a Support the Troops party.

Members from the High Ridge VFW say it all goes back to players kneeling during the national anthem. They say kneeling is disrespectful and the V-F-W members do not appreciate how the NFL views veterans and the troops.