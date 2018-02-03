Pulse of St. Louis – Hidden Figures are American treasures

ST. LOUIS, MO — Hidden Figures, the inspiring hit film based on the true story of three amazing African American women who played a major role launching NASA Astronaut John Glenn into orbit is being shown at Washington University free of charge. On The Pulse of St. Louis, learn when you can see the film and why the women whose lives are depicted in the movie are American treasures.
Guests:
- Retired lawyer and founder and president of The Ethics Project, Dr. Christi Griffin
- Historian and former teacher Donna Rogers Beard.
- Clinical psychologist Dr. Marva Robinson