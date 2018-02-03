People brave frigid water for Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - Polar Plungers in Lake St. Louis braved the February weather to raise money for the Special Olympics of Missouri. The Lake St. Louis, O’Fallon, Wentzville and St. Charles County Police Departments led the 15th annual Lake St. Louis Polar Plunge but anyone can participate.

“We have teams that have raised thousands of dollars with us,” said Amanda Castetter, Special Olympics of Missouri Development Manager. “We have a middle school group that’s raised over $11,000 for this plunge between the 65 members that they have.”

O’Fallon Police Sgt. Jeff Cook in one of a handful of participates who has plunged in every one of the 15 Lake St. Louis Polar Plunges.

“When you see the opportunity that this provides the athletes, it makes sense completely,” said Cook. “You know it’s hard to explain why you wouldn’t want to participate.”

Amanda Knock will be representing Missouri as a Special Olympic Athlete in Seattle. She described the experience as amazing.

Dakota Steffens is another Special Olympics Athlete who came to cheer on Saturday’s Polar Plunges.

“Just because we have a disability doesn’t mean we can’t achieve our dreams,” said Steffens. “And we achieve our dreams through athletic competition.”