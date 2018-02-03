Many Mardi Gras events taking place in Soulard February 3rd and 4th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOULARD - There is only one race that is as fun-filled, colorful and slightly wacky as Mardi Gras: The Missouri Lottery 5K Run for Your Beads. During this 5k, participants get to enjoy all the fun and historic scenery of Soulard with mid-race pit stops stocked with beer and hurricanes for legally aged runners. Winners of each division will receive a prize, as well as a prize for the runner with the best costume. The race kicked off Saturday at 9 a.m. at 9th Street and Lafayette.

The Taste of Soulard is also happening both Saturday and Sunday. This is a great chance to chow down on some tasty Cajun cuisine.

The world’s largest costumed pet parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday. If you have a precious pet who belongs in the parade, register your furry friend beforehand online or on the day of the event at 12th and Allen so you both can strut your stuff in style. The best-dressed pets will be selected as members of the Court of the Mystical Krewe of Barkus and will be invited to the Coronation Pageant at Soulard Market Park where the King and Queen of Barkus will be crowned.

All proceeds from the Beggin’ Pet Parade will go to benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

For more information about all the events, visit http://stlmardigras.org/events.