Honey Baked Ham robbed in Olivette

OLIVETTE, MO – There was a heavy police presence Saturday evening at the Honey Baked Ham on Olive Blvd. following a call for an armed robbery.

Officers from the Olivette Police Department arrive within minutes of the call for an armed robber in a building in the 9200 block of Olive. The building was surrounded and businesses in the strip mall were placed on lockdown for around 20 minutes.

Lt. David Wolf from the Olivette Police Department told Fox 2 that an employee answered a knock on a back door around 6:15 p.m., where upon a man in an orange hoodie and a silver mask walked into the store. The employee fled the store and called police. Another employee fled out the front door. Both employees were closing the store and were unharmed.

The suspect went to the store office took an undetermined amount of money and fled the area.