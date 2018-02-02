Standoff at Chesterfield apartment complex ends peacefully

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Police responded to a Chesterfield apartment complex Friday after a teenager barricaded himself in an apartment.

The standoff began at 3 p.m. at the Village Green Apartments, located near Clayton Road and Highway 141, causing major traffic backups Friday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police Sgt. Keith Rider said they got a call from a member of the teen boy's family, who was inside one of the apartment units in the Village Green subdivision. They told police the teen was making very serious suicidal threats. Rider said no one else was inside the apartment, but they did believe that the teenager was armed.

Police evacuated the apartments in the immediate area and shut down Village Green Parkway around 3 p.m. This caused major traffic backups along a busy stretch of Clayton Road.

The St. Louis County Tactical Team arrived on scene at around 5:30 p.m.

The standoff ended peacefully at 7 p.m. and police got the teenager out of the apartment. He was headed to the hospital for evaluation.

Rider said that was the best outcome they could have asked for.