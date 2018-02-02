Man, woman, and child found shot to death in St. Louis Hills home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man, woman, and infant were killed in a murder-suicide Friday afternoon in south St. Louis.

Authorities received a call asking for "police help" around 3:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Kinsey Place; that's in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. A family member discovered the bodies. During a Friday afternoon news conference, police said they believe the shooting occurred overnight.

The scene is located one block from Francis Park and a few blocks west of Bishop DuBourg High School.

The deceased individuals were identified as a husband, wife, and their three-month-old daughter.

Police recovered a firearm inside the room where the bodies were found.

A motive has not been determined, police said.

