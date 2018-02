Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Wizard World Comic Con is taking over the America's Center this weekend. St. Louis sci-fi fans are super excited. Kato Kaelin will be there too. He won't just making a brief appearance.

Kaelin stops by the KPLR studios to talk about the convention and more. He opens up about his role in the OJ Simpson trial.

More information: www.wizardworld.com