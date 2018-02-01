SSM Health Medical Minute – Palliative care emerging in healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - SSM Health at Home’s palliative care services can improve a patients quality of life by helping relieve the pain and symptoms caused by serious or chronic illness such as cancer, cardiac disease, respiratory disease, COPD, Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, stroke and other neurological diseases.

Palliative care can be provided at any stage of a serious or chronic illness, including at the same time as curative and life-prolonging treatments.

"With palliative care, you're still seeking medical treatment, you're still taking all of your regular medication, you may be having surgeries, you may be receiving chemotherapy or radiation," said nurse practitioner Candace Counts. "These type of treatments with hospice, it's truly focused in comfort, so all of that other stuff goes away."

With palliative care, you and your family also have an advocate for navigating the healthcare system. The benefit is improved pain and symptom management and a better understanding of your treatment plan.

