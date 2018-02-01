North St. Louis church vandalized for sixth time in less than a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis church has been vandalized for the sixth time in less than a year.

Someone keeps throwing chunks of pavement through the windows at Maple Temple Church of God in Christ in north St. Louis. Church leaders worry about what may come next.

They consider these hate crimes.

A 105-year-old building's original stained-glass windows have been repeatedly shattered and a vulgar "anti-Christian" note was left behind after one of the attacks. This past Sunday, the congregation arrived to see that shattered stained-glass littering the pews.

"When he broke it, (the glass) flew all over the pews," said Rev. John Watson Sr., senior pastor at the church. "We had to take the pews and turn them over and vacuum. It was an absolutely terrible thing to come in on Sunday morning when people want to come to the building and worship."

Watson and his son, a retired St. Louis firefighter, are both pastors at the church.

One chunk of pavement was thrown so hard this time, it shattered a window on one side the building, flew across the sanctuary, and broke another window on the other side.

"We're going to continue to pray for him, but we certainly want to see that maybe some professional help also be provided," said co-pastor Rev. John Watson Jr.

"He seems to have tremendous hate for the church property and what it represents," Watson, Sr., said of the vandal.

After one of the crimes, the vandal left a note saying in part, "tell Mary and Jesus to…" with the rest of the message being too vulgar to reprint.

Repair bills are close to $15,000 and climbing. The concerns go beyond money.

"This is not a large congregation. When you start talking thousands of dollars, that's beyond our reach," Watson Sr., said.

"We are worried … if he's going to escalate," said Watson Jr. "We don't want him to escalate. He's throwing rocks now. We don't know what he might throw later…(but)…we're encouraged to go on. We're not going anywhere. We're going to be here Sunday."

The church is also a neighborhood center, playing host to Academy-Sherman Park Neighborhood Association meetings. St. Louis police are investigating. There's no word on any leads or suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the church at 314-443-6753 or call St. Louis Police.

You can mail donations to help with repairs to:

Maple Temple Church of God in Christ

5195 Maple Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63113