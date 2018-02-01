Burned body found in north St. Louis neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The burned body of a man was discovered in north St. Louis Thursday morning. Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened and how the male’s body ended up near the dumpster. Detectives say the body was burned beyond recognition and it can’t be immediately identified.

The burned body was discovered in the 5000 block of Geraldine in north St. Louis near Kingshighway around 9:30 am Thursday. Homicide, bomb and arson detectives were called to the scene to help with the investigation.

A garbage hauler discovered the burned body and there is no word yet if authorities have any suspects in the cast.

Late last week, Police found another man’s body burned in a dumpster in the 4200 block of Kossuth, just 2.5 miles from this site. Investigators identified that victim as 29-year-old Breyon Robinson of Spanish Lake. He was reported missing Saturday, just one day after his remains were found.

Community leaders and residents where the tragedy happened to say the violence is alarming.

“Since I lived in this area, it`s one of the roughest areas. I do a lot of walking. I`m going to walk around but it is a dangerous neighborhood,” said Ron Nevins.

Police say the investigations are both ongoing. Meanwhile, Alderman Bosley says he’s trying to get at least 200 surveillance cameras installed throughout his ward on most street corners. He’s hoping it might help prevent some of the crime and help police catch criminals.