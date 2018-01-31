UMSL Star Student of the Month: Hannah Baker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLERIVE, MO - It’s the University of Missouri St. Louis Star Student of the Month!! This month, we’re honoring Hannah Baker, Senior student and Varsity Cheerleader from Windsor Senior High School. Hannah maintains a 4.56 GPA, participates in National Honor Society, she was class Vice President for 2 years, all Honors and AP classes – plus she’s great in her community. Hannah has participated in Varsity cheer for 3 years and is cheer captain of the football team. Hannah receives our UMSL Star Student of the Month award!

