Standoff with suicidal man ends peacefully in St. Ann

ST. ANN, Mo. – A lengthy standoff in St. Ann between police and an armed man inside of his car is over this morning. That standoff lasted nearly six hours.

Fortunately, it ended peacefully with the man giving up.

This all happened in the parking lot of the Shop n Save store on St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. It finally ended about 2 a.m. with the man getting out of his car and surrendering to police. He was then taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation.

St. Ann Police say they got the original call hours earlier for a man who had barricaded himself inside of his car and was armed with a gun. Authorities say the man had threatened to harm himself.

A line of communication was established and a St. Ann police detective maintained contact with the man for basically the entire incident. Authorities don`t know what sparked the episode for the man. But they do say the man served two tours of duty in Iraq and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder could have played a role in what took place.

Shop ‘n Save customers were forced to stay inside the store for a time during the standoff.

The man`s name has not been released but investigators say he is in his mid 30`s.