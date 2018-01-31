St. Louis Fire Department shows off new equipment being put into service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Fire Department is getting some major upgrades that come with a $15 million price tag.

On Wednesday, the department showed off its 10 new trucks and seven new ambulances. They recently purchased vehicles with funds from Prop F, which passed back in April. They also put some of the money towards building maintenance and technology.

"We looked at how all the discharges, intakes were placed, looked at how the electronics worked, how can we move a firefighter to a different position and provide him a safer area to work out of, and that's what these trucks are a result of," said

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

The new ambulances are already out on the streets and the new fire trucks will hit the road starting next week.