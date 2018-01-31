Rauner delivers State of the State address proposing to cut taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. - Gov. Bruce Rauner delivered the final "State of the state" address of his term Wednesday.

Rauner is on the ticket here in Illinois this fall. Rauner believes he has a record of results to take to the polls, but his primary challengers were in the building after the speech speaking out against his leadership.

Although jobs and population have been moving out of the state in recent years, Chicago was recently chosen as a finalist for Amazon's second headquarters.

Rauner tried to use this as an example of the state's strengths.

“The state of our State today is one of readiness,” Rauner said, “readiness born of unprecedented frustration with our political culture, along with the firm belief that we have tremendous, but as-yet unrealized, economic potential.”

​To build on that strength, Rauner said lawmakers have to rebuild the trust between the people and Springfield.

Rauner touted his executive order to create a stronger sexual harassment policy in his office and repeated his desire for term limits.

The governor also made familiar calls to change the state's worker's compensation and pension systems and get property tax relief for the state's homeowners.

"For too long big businesses and the well to do have gotten huge tax breaks," Rauner said. "Home values in some parts of the state are half what they were 10 years ago, yet property taxes are twice as high."

Rauner said he will submit a balanced budget next month, which brought laughter from both republicans and democrats. Rauner will deliver a budget address in two weeks, hoping to avoid another impasse like the one that gripped the state for two years.