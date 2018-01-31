× Police summoned to quadruple shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis. Police say just before 7 p.m., four people were shot. The victims were a female and 3 males all suffering gunshot wounds.

The woman was wounded in her left side, while the 3 males all suffered wounds to their lower extremities.

All were shot near the intersection of Goodfellow and Dr. Martin Luther King.

The victims were conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.