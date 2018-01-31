× Missing dog found in Ohio, reunited with owner in Missouri

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. – A Moscow Mills woman was reunited with one of her two missing dogs after the animal was recovered in rural Ohio.

According to Fox19 in Cincinnati, Cora Burton said her dogs, named Stark and Sansa, disappeared in November. She said the dogs ran off as someone was opening an outer door at the residence.

Stark wound up in Adams County, Ohio, which is located approximately 62 miles west of Cincinnati. Sheriff’s deputies located Stark in a mobile home with 16 other dogs as part of a dog theft investigation. Two of those dogs have also been reunited with their owners.

Two women living at the mobile home, identified as Olivia Yost and Molly Salser, were arrested and face charges tied to the theft. It’s unclear how the two came to have Stark in their possession.

Burton said she’s happy to have Stark back in her home and she’s holding out hope Sansa will be found safe.

Anyone with information on Sansa’s whereabouts is asked to call or text 636-439-6073.