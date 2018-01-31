Metro’s Most Wanted: Howard Sutton Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL - CrimeStoppers is offerings up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in the death of Howard Sutton.

Sutton, 89-years-old, and a 30-year member of the Boy Scouts is described by his family and investigators as an All-American who got along with everyone.

On October 18th at around 1:30 a.m. firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire on Saint Marcella in Cahokia. In the bedroom, firefighters found Sutton’s body.

Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said initially this didn’t seem suspicious. Sutton’s daughter Peggy Corey said she thought maybe her father had fallen asleep with something on the stove.

Then the fire marshal took a look and found that there was a trail of accelerant that started in the bedroom and went out the front or back door.

Plew said the autopsy also revealed that Sutton had suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head and there was accelerant on his body.

He said Sutton didn’t have any enemies and there was nothing of value in the home so robbery as a motive was ruled out.

Peggy calls whoever did this to her father is a coward. Sutton left behind 3 kids, 4 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Now the family occasionally finds American flags outside of what was once Sutton’s home.

All tips to CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous. They do not have a caller ID or way to track an IP address. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.