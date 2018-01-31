× Man killed in north St. Louis County apartment shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 23-year-old man died Monday after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in north St. Louis County.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting took place around 6:15 p.m. at the Oak Park Apartments in the 11000 block of Estrada Drive.

Granda said friends of the victim, identified as Montez Hoskin Jr., brought him to the Bellefontaine Neighbors police station for help. Police called for an ambulance and Hoskin Jr. was taken to a local hospital. He died approximately an hour later.

Police have not identified a motive or suspect behind the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.