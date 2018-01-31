× Lake St. Louis man convicted of sex crimes

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Office of Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced that 48-year-old William Richard Conner of Lake St. Louis, MO was found guilty of enticement of a child, attempted statutory rape, attempted statutory sodomy, and sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child.

Conner was charged after he engaged online with an undercover officer posing as a child under the age of 15 in July of 2016. Conner responded to an ad that the two meet to play “Pokémon Go” and then made explicit sexual requests. Connor went to a location in O’Fallon where he had agreed to meet the posing officer. He was arrested when he arrived.

Conner is set for sentencing on April 2, 2018, in front of the Honorable Jon Cunningham. Conner remains out of custody on bond.