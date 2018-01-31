× Charges filed in Concord Plaza shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old for shooting a man in a busy shopping center in south county.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the shooting occurred Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Concord Plaza. A disturbance began inside the MoVape store and spilled out into the parking lot, where the victim was shot.

Police took the suspected shooter, Chance Cramer, into custody at the scene.

Cramer was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

Granda said the 21-year-old victim remains at a local hospital in critical condition.