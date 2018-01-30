Woman warns drivers about rocks posing danger on busy interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A warning for people driving on Interstate-44 near the Compton Avenue overpass.

On Tuesday, Ranada Turner told Fox 2 that she and her daughter were on the interstate traveling westbound around 4:30 p.m. Monday when suddenly a large rock smashed on to the right corner of the hood of their car.

“We noticed some rocks on the ground, some small rocks and just as we were noticing those small rocks a big rock just came down,” Turner explained, “and it was like a boom.”

Turner said that had she been going just a little faster than the posted speed limit of 55, the surprise that came out of nowhere could have ended up resulting in something much worse.

“Just blessed that it didn’t go up,” she said pointing to the damage, “it fell down, so I know it was the Lord.”

Turner said that as soon as she realized what happened, she pulled over, assessed the damage and made a call.

“I called MoDOT to get them out here as fast as possible,” she said, “because I know it was not only myself but it was several cars. We called the police and got a police report but they were already in the area because other drivers were calling them for the same thing.”

The mom and daughter said they are just lucky that the rock didn’t hit the windshield.

“This is a damaged car, but it could have been my daughter’s life, you know?” Turner said, “so that was kind of the crying moment afterward because it could have been worse. I’m getting teary-eyed just thinking about it now.”

Turner said she is warning other drivers to be on the lookout until someone takes care of the potentially deadly problem.

“I’m thinking about taking the streets you know?” she continued, “until they can assure us that those things have been taken care of.”

In a statement to Fox 2, the Missouri Department of Transportation said:

“The safety of motorists is always our first concern. We will cooperate with law enforcement and the investigation of this incident.”

City police are currently investigating the incident.