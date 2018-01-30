× St. James police searching for missing autistic child

(UPDATE: The child has been located safe and unharmed.)

ST. JAMES, Mo. – Authorities in St. James are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

According to a spokesperson for the St. James Police Department, 12-year-old Brayden Jessen went missing from Great Circle around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30.

Jessen was described as a Caucasian male, standing 5’2″ tall, and weighing approximately 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans, heading westbound towards Highway 88.

Anyone with information on Jessen’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the St. James Police Department at 573-265-3777 or 573-308-1213.

St. James is located approximately 97 miles southwest of St. Louis.