Sheriff’s office seeks information on missing Macoupin County woman

ROYAL LAKES, IL – The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public to help find a missing Royal Lakes woman.

37-year-old Denita M. Hedden was last seen this past Saturday afternoon on January 27th.

Authorities say a roommate alerted the sheriff’s office that Ms. Hedden was missing.

Hedden was last seen in the 700 block of Catalpa Avenue in Royal Lakes Illinois.

A photo released by the sheriff’s office shows the clothing Hedden was wearing when she was last seen.

If you have any information on Denita Hedden’s whereabouts or have seen her, please contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135 Ex. 1 or Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 800-352-0136 or text a tip to CRIMES (274637).