Man in critical condition after shooting in South County shopping center

SAPPINGTON, MO - A man was shot in the 100 block of Concord Plaza Tuesday afternoon. That is in a busy shopping area at the intersection of S. Lindbergh Blvd. and Baptist Church Road in south St. Louis County. The victim was hospitalized with gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

St. Louis County police closed the shopping center, not letting any cars in or out, while they investigated. According to police, the disturbance began inside the MoVape store and then spilled out into the parking lot where the victim was shot.

A witness who did not want to be identified said she heard two shots and heard someone yell call 9-1-1.

Police have taken one suspect into custody and are not looking for any other suspects.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

UPDATE: Officers have taken a suspect into custody. The Concord Plaza Shopping Plaza REMAINS temporarily closed while investigators handle the scene. We are not searching for anyone other suspects at this time. https://t.co/WiLogpx20c — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) January 30, 2018