Highway reopen after pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-270

Posted 5:12 pm, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:10PM, January 30, 2018

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Several lanes of Interstate 270 were closed Tuesday morning after a person was struck on the roadway.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a man, identified at Kyle M. Cain, 21, attempted to cross I-270 at New Halls Ferry and was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers were told to avoid the area and find alternate routes while the incident was investigated. All lanes reopened by 1:00pm.