Highway reopen after pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-270
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Several lanes of Interstate 270 were closed Tuesday morning after a person was struck on the roadway.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a man, identified at Kyle M. Cain, 21, attempted to cross I-270 at New Halls Ferry and was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Drivers were told to avoid the area and find alternate routes while the incident was investigated. All lanes reopened by 1:00pm.
38.770525 -90.266687