Highway reopen after pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Several lanes of Interstate 270 were closed Tuesday morning after a person was struck on the roadway.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a man, identified at Kyle M. Cain, 21, attempted to cross I-270 at New Halls Ferry and was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers were told to avoid the area and find alternate routes while the incident was investigated. All lanes reopened by 1:00pm.

All lanes of EB and WB I270 near New Halls Ferry have reopened. Thank you for your patience. #stltraffic https://t.co/wyubZR2q9d — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) January 30, 2018