USS Missouri greeted at new Pearl Harbor home by historic Battleship Missouri

PEARL HARBOR, HI – USS Missouri (SSN-780), a seventh Virginia-class submarine, arrived Friday at its new home port of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Upon arrival, the sub passed right next to the historic retired battleship, USS Missouri, the site of the surrender of the Empire of Japan ending World War II.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial welcomed the USS Missouri with a special reception aboard the fantail of the “Mighty Mo.” Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Parson and Missouri’s Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann attended the gathering for 80 crew members and their families.

During the reception, Lt. Gov. Parson presented a proclamation on behalf of the Governor of Missouri recognizing January 27 as USS Missouri Day – honoring two naval warships that have served under the State of Missouri’s name.

The submarine joined the Atlantic Fleet on July 30, 2010, and has operated in the Atlantic/Mediterranean area. It has now transferred to the Pacific Fleet.